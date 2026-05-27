Alstom: Oxcap Analytics maintains a market weight rating with a price target lowered from EUR 27.40 to EUR 21.40.

Bureau Veritas: Oddo BHF maintains an outperform rating with a price target lowered from EUR 35 to EUR 31.

Dassault Systèmes: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 23 to EUR 24.

Eiffage: Citi upgrades from neutral to buy with a price target raised from EUR 125 to EUR 155.

Eurofins Scientific: Oddo BHF maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the price target from EUR 70 to EUR 67.

Getlink: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 18.20 to EUR 21.

Maat Pharma: Stifel downgrades from buy to hold with a price target slashed from EUR 19 to EUR 3.

Stellantis: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the price target from EUR 9.70 to EUR 9.50.

TotalEnergies: Zacks downgrades from outperform to neutral with a price target raised from USD 92 to USD 96.

Vinci: Citi downgrades from buy to neutral with a price target lowered from EUR 140 to EUR 133.