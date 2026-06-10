Air Liquide: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating with a price target lowered from 181.82 to 181 EUR.

Danone: Grupo Santander upgrades from neutral to outperform with a price target raised from 81.90 to 85 EUR.

Klépierre: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 37.50 EUR to 40 EUR.

Rémy Cointreau: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its accumulate recommendation and reduces the price target from 49.10 EUR to 46.80 EUR.

Soitec: Berenberg remains at hold with a price target raised from 28 to 138 EUR. Jefferies downgrades from hold to underperform with a price target raised from 45 to 85 EUR.

Thales: Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target raised from 260 to 290 EUR.

Viridien: Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target reduced from 163 to 130 EUR.

Vivendi: JP Morgan remains at overweight with a price target reduced from 2.70 to 2.60 EUR.

Worldline: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the price target from 0.64 EUR to 0.60 EUR.