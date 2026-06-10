French Analyst Ratings: Mixed views on Soitec, fresh support for Danone

Analysts are divided on Soitec, one of the top-performing Paris stocks this year. In a more traditional vein, Danone benefits from a new positive rating, while Bernstein raises its price target for Thales.

Thomas Barnet Published on 06/10/2026 at 02:41 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Air Liquide: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating with a price target lowered from 181.82 to 181 EUR.



Danone: Grupo Santander upgrades from neutral to outperform with a price target raised from 81.90 to 85 EUR.



Klépierre: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 37.50 EUR to 40 EUR.



Rémy Cointreau: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its accumulate recommendation and reduces the price target from 49.10 EUR to 46.80 EUR.



Soitec: Berenberg remains at hold with a price target raised from 28 to 138 EUR. Jefferies downgrades from hold to underperform with a price target raised from 45 to 85 EUR.



Thales: Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target raised from 260 to 290 EUR.



Viridien: Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target reduced from 163 to 130 EUR.



Vivendi: JP Morgan remains at overweight with a price target reduced from 2.70 to 2.60 EUR.



Worldline: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the price target from 0.64 EUR to 0.60 EUR.