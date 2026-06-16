French Analyst Ratings: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Aperam

Few movements to report this morning regarding French companies. Morgan Stanley has downgraded Aperam, though it has adjusted its price target upward.

Thomas Barnet Published on 06/16/2026 at 03:25 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Aperam: Morgan Stanley moves from overweight to equal-weight, with the price target raised from €48 to €52.

Carvolix: Portzamparc maintains a buy rating, with the price target raised from €5.30 to €5.50.

Hexaom: TP ICAP maintains a buy rating, with the price target raised from €46 to €47.

Saint-Gobain: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the price target from €103 to €101.