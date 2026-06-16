Aperam: Morgan Stanley moves from overweight to equal-weight, with the price target raised from €48 to €52.
Carvolix: Portzamparc maintains a buy rating, with the price target raised from €5.30 to €5.50.
Hexaom: TP ICAP maintains a buy rating, with the price target raised from €46 to €47.
Saint-Gobain: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the price target from €103 to €101.