Ayvens: Jefferies reiterates its hold rating with a price target raised from EUR 10.80 to EUR 11.

Eiffage: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its buy recommendation and cuts its price target from EUR 198 to EUR 192.

LVMH: Morgan Stanley remains at equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 565 to EUR 540.

Saint-Gobain: Deutsche Bank stays at hold with a price target lowered from EUR 89 to EUR 85.

Stellantis: Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg maintains its buy recommendation and trims its price target from EUR 7.70 to EUR 7.60.