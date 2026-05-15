French Analyst Ratings: Morgan Stanley sets EUR 540 target for LVMH

Activity remains subdued on French equities following the public holiday. Morgan Stanley maintains its rating on LVMH while slightly trimming its price target.

Thomas Barnet Published on 05/15/2026 at 02:51 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Ayvens: Jefferies reiterates its hold rating with a price target raised from EUR 10.80 to EUR 11.



Eiffage: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its buy recommendation and cuts its price target from EUR 198 to EUR 192.



LVMH: Morgan Stanley remains at equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 565 to EUR 540.



Saint-Gobain: Deutsche Bank stays at hold with a price target lowered from EUR 89 to EUR 85.



Stellantis: Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg maintains its buy recommendation and trims its price target from EUR 7.70 to EUR 7.60.