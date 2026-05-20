French Analyst Ratings: Oddo adjusts target on Capgemini, new coverage for CIS

The slowdown in earnings releases is reflected in today's analyst notes. Portzamparc takes the opportunity to initiate coverage on CIS.

Thomas Barnet Published on 05/20/2026 at 02:59 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Aéroports De Paris: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating and raises the price target from 135 EUR to 138 EUR.



Ateme: TP ICAP remains at buy with a price target raised from 13.50 to 15 EUR.



Capgemini: Oddo BHF remains at outperform with a price target reduced from 160 to 143 EUR.



Catering International Services: Portzamparc initiates coverage at buy with a target of 20.30 EUR.



Sodexo: AlphaValue/Baader Europe remains at reduce with a price target lowered from 43.80 to 42.90 EUR. Citi maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from 48 EUR to 49 EUR.