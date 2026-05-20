Catering International Services (CIS) specializes in food services, accommodation and logistics in hostile environments. The group prepares and distributes meals, houses its personnel and maintains its equipment, supplies sites with food products, and handles the transportation and storage of the goods.
CIS also offers engineering, technical maintenance, security, medical assistance, and gardening services, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Africa and Middle East (55.6%), Eurasia (37%), and Americas (7.4%).
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.