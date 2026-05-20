Aéroports De Paris: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating and raises the price target from 135 EUR to 138 EUR.

Ateme: TP ICAP remains at buy with a price target raised from 13.50 to 15 EUR.

Capgemini: Oddo BHF remains at outperform with a price target reduced from 160 to 143 EUR.

Catering International Services: Portzamparc initiates coverage at buy with a target of 20.30 EUR.

Sodexo: AlphaValue/Baader Europe remains at reduce with a price target lowered from 43.80 to 42.90 EUR. Citi maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from 48 EUR to 49 EUR.