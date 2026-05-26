French Analyst Ratings: Oddo raises STMicro target, Morgan Stanley turns bullish on Air France

Morgan Stanley upgrades Air France to overweight, while Citi downgrades Elior. Price target adjustments also hit STM and Ubisoft.

Thomas Barnet Published on 05/26/2026 at 02:40 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Air France-Klm: Morgan Stanley upgrades from equal-weight to overweight with a price target raised from EUR 9.40 to EUR 11.50.



Bnp Paribas: Deutsche Bank maintains a hold rating with a price target raised from EUR 96 to EUR 98.



Carmila: Jefferies upgrades from hold to buy with a price target raised from EUR 18.50 to EUR 20.



Elior Group: Citi downgrades from buy to neutral with a price target slashed from EUR 3.60 to EUR 2.40.



Engie: HSBC maintains a hold rating with a price target raised from EUR 28.50 to EUR 28.70.



Euronext: JP Morgan maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 150 to EUR 157.



L'Oréal: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 410 to EUR 415.



Scor: Barclays maintains its equal-weight rating and raises the price target from EUR 30.60 to EUR 31.50.



Société Générale: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 78 to EUR 79.



Stmicroelectronics: Oddo BHF maintains its outperform rating and raises the price target from EUR 58 to EUR 70.



Ubisoft Entertainment: Barclays maintains an equal-weight rating with a price target raised from EUR 4.30 to EUR 5.45.