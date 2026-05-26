Air France-Klm: Morgan Stanley upgrades from equal-weight to overweight with a price target raised from EUR 9.40 to EUR 11.50.

Bnp Paribas: Deutsche Bank maintains a hold rating with a price target raised from EUR 96 to EUR 98.

Carmila: Jefferies upgrades from hold to buy with a price target raised from EUR 18.50 to EUR 20.

Elior Group: Citi downgrades from buy to neutral with a price target slashed from EUR 3.60 to EUR 2.40.

Engie: HSBC maintains a hold rating with a price target raised from EUR 28.50 to EUR 28.70.

Euronext: JP Morgan maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 150 to EUR 157.

L'Oréal: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 410 to EUR 415.

Scor: Barclays maintains its equal-weight rating and raises the price target from EUR 30.60 to EUR 31.50.

Société Générale: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 78 to EUR 79.

Stmicroelectronics: Oddo BHF maintains its outperform rating and raises the price target from EUR 58 to EUR 70.

Ubisoft Entertainment: Barclays maintains an equal-weight rating with a price target raised from EUR 4.30 to EUR 5.45.