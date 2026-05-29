French Analyst Ratings: Price Target Raised for Derichebourg, Cut for EssilorLuxottica
To wrap up the week, the focus is on EssilorLuxottica, Soitec, Derichebourg, and L'Oréal.
Published on 05/29/2026 at 04:31 am EDT
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Dassault Aviation: BNP Paribas remains at outperform with a price target raised from EUR 340 to EUR 350.
Derichebourg: Portzamparc maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 8.20 to EUR 10.30.
Eiffage: Intesa Sanpaolo maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 173 to EUR 197.
Essilorluxottica: Morgan Stanley remains at overweight with a price target reduced from EUR 315 to EUR 225.
L'Oréal: China Merchants Securities remains at hold with a price target reduced from EUR 404.50 to EUR 393.
Soitec: Citi maintains its sell rating and raises the price target from EUR 34 to EUR 110.
TotalEnergies: Zacks maintains its neutral rating and reduces the price target from USD 96 to USD 91.