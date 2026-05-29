Capgemini: UBS maintains its neutral rating and lowers the price target from EUR 112 to EUR 107.

Dassault Aviation: BNP Paribas remains at outperform with a price target raised from EUR 340 to EUR 350.

Derichebourg: Portzamparc maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 8.20 to EUR 10.30.

Eiffage: Intesa Sanpaolo maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 173 to EUR 197.

Essilorluxottica: Morgan Stanley remains at overweight with a price target reduced from EUR 315 to EUR 225.

L'Oréal: China Merchants Securities remains at hold with a price target reduced from EUR 404.50 to EUR 393.

Soitec: Citi maintains its sell rating and raises the price target from EUR 34 to EUR 110.

TotalEnergies: Zacks maintains its neutral rating and reduces the price target from USD 96 to USD 91.