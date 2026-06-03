French Analyst Ratings: STMicro upgraded, EssilorLuxottica trimmed

Today's highlights include EssilorLuxottica, STMicro, and Publicis.

Thomas Barnet Published on 06/03/2026 at 02:37 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Eramet: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its accumulate rating, with the price target lowered from EUR 66.50 to EUR 60.20.



Essilorluxottica: Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterates its buy recommendation while cutting the price target from EUR 310 to EUR 260.



Getlink: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its sell rating and raises the price target from EUR 19.50 to EUR 19.70.



Publicis: Goldman Sachs resumes coverage with a buy rating and a target price of EUR 110.



Sanofi: Zacks maintains its neutral rating and reduces the price target from USD 49 to USD 45.



Sartorius Stedim Biotech: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation and trims the price target from EUR 233 to EUR 230.



Sodexo: Barclays remains at equal-weight with a price target raised from EUR 42 to EUR 46.



STMicroelectronics: Mizuho Securities remains at outperform with a price target hiked from USD 68 to USD 84.



Veolia Environnement: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the price target from EUR 38.50 to EUR 41.