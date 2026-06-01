French Analyst Ratings: UBS downgrades Biomerieux, Soitec remains in favor

While price targets are being raised for Soitec, UBS shifts its stance on Biomerieux and Goldman Sachs reviews the real estate sector.

Thomas Barnet Published on 06/01/2026 at 02:44 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Biomerieux: UBS downgrades from buy to neutral with a price target reduced from 138 to 80 EUR.



Covivio: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from 55.50 EUR to 60.80 EUR.



Gecina: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from 97.40 to 103.70 EUR.



Icade: Goldman Sachs maintains its sell rating and raises the price target from 16.30 EUR to 18.60 EUR.



Klepierre: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from 41.90 to 43.90 EUR.



Saint-Gobain: DZ Bank maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from 95 EUR to 90 EUR.



Soitec: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from 150 EUR to 200 EUR. HSBC remains at hold with a price target raised from 31 to 173 EUR.



Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from 130 EUR to 139 EUR.



Worldline: Berenberg maintains its buy rating and slashes the price target from 4 EUR to 0.40 EUR.