Biomerieux: UBS downgrades from buy to neutral with a price target reduced from 138 to 80 EUR.

Covivio: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from 55.50 EUR to 60.80 EUR.

Gecina: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from 97.40 to 103.70 EUR.

Icade: Goldman Sachs maintains its sell rating and raises the price target from 16.30 EUR to 18.60 EUR.

Klepierre: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from 41.90 to 43.90 EUR.

Saint-Gobain: DZ Bank maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from 95 EUR to 90 EUR.

Soitec: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from 150 EUR to 200 EUR. HSBC remains at hold with a price target raised from 31 to 173 EUR.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from 130 EUR to 139 EUR.

Worldline: Berenberg maintains its buy rating and slashes the price target from 4 EUR to 0.40 EUR.