French Analyst Views: Berenberg buys Publicis, Bernstein upgrades Soitec

Berenberg initiates coverage on several advertising stocks, including Publicis with a buy rating. Air Liquide sees three price target downward revisions to account for the bonus share issue.

Thomas Barnet Published on 06/09/2026 at 02:49 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Air Liquide: BNP Paribas maintains its outperform rating with a price target reduced from 200 to 181.82 EUR. Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and lowers the price target from 197 EUR to 179 EUR. UBS maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the price target from 210 EUR to 191 EUR.



Bouygues: New Street Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 61 to 67 EUR.



GTT: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its accumulate rating and raises the price target from 222 to 228 EUR. Oddo BHF remains at outperform with a price target raised from 230 to 240 EUR.



Mersen: Berenberg remains at hold with a price target raised from 25 to 48 EUR.



Publicis: Berenberg initiates coverage with a buy rating and a target of 118 EUR.



Société Générale: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 84 EUR to 90 EUR.



Soitec: Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target raised from 150 to 180 EUR.



Stellantis: Citi remains at neutral and reduces the price target from 7.50 to 7.20 EUR.



Trigano: Oddo BHF maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the price target from 205 to 191 EUR.