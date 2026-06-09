French Analyst Views: Berenberg buys Publicis, Bernstein upgrades Soitec
Berenberg initiates coverage on several advertising stocks, including Publicis with a buy rating. Air Liquide sees three price target downward revisions to account for the bonus share issue.
Published on 06/09/2026 at 02:49 am EDT
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Bouygues: New Street Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 61 to 67 EUR.
GTT: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its accumulate rating and raises the price target from 222 to 228 EUR. Oddo BHF remains at outperform with a price target raised from 230 to 240 EUR.
Mersen: Berenberg remains at hold with a price target raised from 25 to 48 EUR.
Publicis: Berenberg initiates coverage with a buy rating and a target of 118 EUR.
Société Générale: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 84 EUR to 90 EUR.
Soitec: Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target raised from 150 to 180 EUR.
Stellantis: Citi remains at neutral and reduces the price target from 7.50 to 7.20 EUR.
Trigano: Oddo BHF maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the price target from 205 to 191 EUR.