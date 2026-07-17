French analyst views: price targets shift for Publicis and Sodexo

Today's main price-target changes on the Paris market, with upgrades for Michelin, Sodexo and Publicis, and trimmed targets for Eiffage, Tikehau Capital and Tonnellerie François Frères.

Eiffage : Citi reiterates its buy rating with a price target cut from €155 to €152.



Lhyfe : Oddo BHF reiterates its neutral rating with a price target cut from €2.50 to €2.30.



Michelin : Oddo BHF reiterates its neutral rating with a price target raised from €30 to €34.



Publicis Groupe : AlphaValue/Baader Europe reiterates its reduce rating with a price target raised from €95.50 to €98.10. Goldman Sachs reiterates its buy rating with a price target raised from €112 to €116.



Sodexo : AlphaValue/Baader Europe downgrades to sell from reduce, with a price target raised from €43.70 to €55.20. JP Morgan reiterates its market perform rating with a price target raised from €46 to €54. Oddo BHF reiterates its outperform rating with a price target raised from €60 to €63.



Tikehau Capital : Jefferies reiterates its buy rating with a price target cut from €25 to €24.



Tonnellerie Francois Freres : Berenberg reiterates its buy rating with a price target cut from €22 to €20.