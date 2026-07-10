French banks: BofA upbeat ahead of quarterly results
In a sector note, Bank of America signals confidence in France's major listed banks ahead of their second-quarter 2026 results (July 23 for BNP Paribas, July 30 and 31 for Societe Generale and Credit Agricole).
'We expect overall earnings performance to be up year on year, with double-digit EPS growth,' the US bank forecasts, adding that this should be supported by solid revenue momentum and tight cost control.
BofA therefore expects revenue growth of more than 5% year on year, driven by a rebound in euro zone retail banking (mainly in France and Belgium), the resilience of international retail banking and the strength of the 'Global Markets' business (more than 5% year on year).
According to the bank, disciplined cost management should deliver positive operating leverage of more than 3%, asset quality should prove satisfactory and capital generation should remain solid.
'Focus will be on the durability of the improving profitability trajectory amid an uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop,' the US bank says in the summary of its sector research note.
More specifically, BofA reiterates its 'buy' rating on Societe Generale, its top pick among French banks and one of its '25 stocks for 2026', with a price target raised from €86 to €90, saying it expects the bank to announce an exceptional share buyback program of €1.5bn.
Société Générale is one of the largest French banking groups. Net interest income breaks down by activity as follows:
- financing and investment banking (37.7%): specialized financing (for acquisitions, projects, etc.), activity on the stock, interest rate, currency exchange, and raw material markets, brokerage operations, merger-acquisition consulting, commercial banking activities, etc.;
- retail banking in France (33.4%; SG). The group also develops asset management and private banking activities (EUR 137 billion in assets under management in 2025), and provides insurance services, online banking and online brokerage services (Boursorama Banque) as well as an economic and financial information Website (boursorama.com);
- provision of international specialized financial and insurance services (15.6%): consumer loan, leasing, management of car fleets, professional equipment financing and insurance;
- international retail banking (13.3%).
At the end of 2025, Société Générale managed EUR 519.8 billion in current deposits and EUR 454.5 billion in current credits.
Net interest income is distributed geographically as follows: France (44.4%), Europe (34.9%), the Americas (10.2%), Asia and Oceania (5.6%) and Africa (4.9%).
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