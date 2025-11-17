The French Competition Authority announced on Monday that it has imposed a fine of EUR187.5 million on TotalEnergies, Rubis, and EG Retail for implementing a price-fixing agreement in the Corsican fuel market.

In a statement, the government agency explained that it had sanctioned the shareholders of Dépôts Pétroliers de la Corse (DPLC) for establishing a written agreement that reserved for themselves exclusive access rights to Corsica's oil depots.

"By acting in this manner, the DPLC shareholders set up an anti-competitive practice likely to exclude their non-shareholding competitors," the Competition Authority stated.

"These competitors were, in fact, forced to purchase their fuel under conditions imposed by their own rivals and also faced higher costs due to the layering of multiple margins," it added.

The authority further noted that the fuel distribution sector in Corsica is highly concentrated, operating around just three players: Total, Rubis/Vito, and Esso/Ferrandi.

Additionally, unlike mainland France, the network of service stations in Corsica does not face competitive pressure from large and medium-sized retail chains. According to the authority, these practices have impacted the budgets of Corsican households, who are particularly dependent on cars for their transportation needs.