French consortium seeks funding for massive AI data center

The French consortium AION plans to apply for European funding for an artificial intelligence data center project in France, with costs potentially reaching EUR10bn. The initiative falls under the EUR20bn European fund launched last December to support strategic AI infrastructure as Europe seeks to close the gap with the United States and China. According to its backers, the French project alone could account for nearly half of the European fund.

Established last year to bolster European technological sovereignty, the AION consortium brings together several major French groups, including Artefact, Bull, Capgemini, Orange, Iliad via its subsidiary Scaleway, Ardian, and EDF. The financing would rely on a combination of private equity, bank loans, and European funds. Iliad has indicated its readiness to invest up to €4bn in the project, primarily through Scaleway's data center operations.



The consortium's long-term aim is to develop one gigawatt of power capacity, effectively doubling France's current computing capacity. However, an initial phase could be limited to approximately 100 megawatts. EDF had already announced tenders last year for several former industrial sites with direct grid connections to accelerate the deployment of future data centers.