From "we are at war" to "whatever it takes," the French president, Emmanuel Macron's words marked the health crisis. While the pandemic is now a thing of the past, its budgetary consequences linger. Above all, it has only added to a trend that began over fifty years ago: France's last budget surplus dates back to 1974. In September, Fitch downgraded France's sovereign rating from AA- to A+, once again highlighting the fragility of public finances.

While debates rage between those in favor of tax increases and those advocating spending cuts, debt continues to rise, now hovering around 115% of GDP. In Q2 2025, it reached €3.24 trillion, according to INSEE, the French national statistics agency. For the state alone, outstanding negotiable debt amounted to €2.76 trillion as of October 31, with an average maturity of 8 years and 173 days and a weighted average rate of 3.13%, according to AFT, the French Treasury Agency.

As a direct consequence, in 2023, interest charges amounted to €54.8bn, almost on a par with the largest budget item, national education (€55bn). France is thus approaching a tipping point: as early as this year, debt servicing could become the government's largest item of expenditure.

For investors, however, this trend is not bad news. OATs - French Treasury Bonds - now offer attractive yields, which fuels sustained demand. At the November 6 auction, the 2035, 2042, and 2049 OATs were oversubscribed to - respectively by 2.1x, 2.9x, and 3.2x times, with average rates of 3.43%, 3.92%, and 4.12%.

Who holds French debt?

According to the AFT, 55.4% of French debt is held by non-residents (compared to 49.1% in 2022). French insurers hold 9.8%, credit institutions 10.3%, UCITS 1.7% and other resident players 23.1%.

The growing appeal to foreign investors is due to the depth and liquidity of the French bond market, which is one of the largest in Europe. The AFT's transparent and predictable issuance policy also reinforces this confidence. However, the precise identity of foreign holders remains difficult to establish, as this information is not public.

Despite its high level of debt, France still enjoys a solid credit profile, buoyed by the size of its economy and the stability of its institutions. OATs are therefore still perceived as a "quasi-core" asset in the eurozone: indeed, less secure than Bunds, but more profitable. In times of global uncertainty, they sometimes even serve as a safe haven in euros. The presence of an active derivatives market also facilitates hedging strategies, reinforcing the appeal of French debt.

One point of fragility remains: the high proportion of foreign holders could theoretically increase the risk of rapid exits in the event of a political or fiscal shock.

Goldman Sachs' take: a market that has become sensitive to politics

In its November 16 report, Goldman Sachs highlights the recent outperformance of OATs after several weeks of weakness. The bank says that this rebound reflects a calming of the political environment: progress on the "social security" section of the 2026 budget, postponement of the suspension of pension reform, and more constructive relations between the government and the center-left. Investors are therefore favoring immediate stability, even if it means ignoring upcoming budgetary issues for the time being.

Goldman Sachs nevertheless considers that France's idiosyncratic risk remains high. The budget process remains uncertain, and the contours of the 2026 deficit are still unclear. The OAT-Bund spread therefore continues to incorporate a premium specific to France, reflecting political and budgetary doubts rather than the macroeconomic situation.

Evolution of the Bund/OAT spread over 5 years (Source: Teleborsa/Euronext)

However, the bank anticipates that the spread will return to around 70 basis points by the end of 2025, as the budgetary trajectory becomes clearer.

A market that remains highly valued

The appeal of the French debt market is also confirmed by the annual IEM Finance survey conducted in September 2025 amongst 202 investors, including 143 financial institutions. The result: 96.2% of respondents say they are satisfied or very satisfied.

The criteria considered most important were liquidity (88.7% rated it as "very important"), transparency (74.7%), predictability (61.5%) and innovation (12.2%).