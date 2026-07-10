Xavier Niel has spent decades unsettling Europe's telecoms establishment. Now the French billionaire is becoming its most powerful shareholder, taking a 16.2% stake in Vodafone in a £4.4bn ($5.9bn) deal that sent the British group's shares up by around 11%.

Vega, the Niel family's investment vehicle, is buying the holding from e&, the Emirati telecoms group, at 112.5 pence a share, a 15% premium to Vodafone's previous closing price. Once regulators approve the transaction, Mr Niel will become the company's largest shareholder. Vega says it has no plans to make a full takeover offer.

Vodafone welcomed the arrival. "We know the Niel Family Group well and look forward to engaging with them as a supportive, long-term shareholder," it said. E&'s representative, meanwhile, will leave Vodafone's board, ending a partnership established in 2023.

The returning insurgent

Mr Niel is no stranger to Vodafone. He acquired a 2.5% stake in 2022, arguing that the company's sprawling collection of assets offered opportunities for consolidation. He later sold it, reportedly at a loss. His return is considerably less timid.

Through Iliad, he has built a European telecoms empire by cutting prices and challenging comfortable incumbents in France, Italy and Poland. Vodafone, once the continent's great international operator, has spent recent years retreating from weaker markets and simplifying its structure.

Pressure without control

The premium suggests Mr Niel sees further value in chief executive Margherita Della Valle's restructuring, including the sale of Vodafone's Spanish and Italian businesses and the merger with Three in Britain.

Yet "supportive" shareholders can still ask awkward questions. Mr Niel is not buying control, but his stake gives him influence over strategy, disposals and capital returns. Vodafone has gained a new investor who is patient, but also activist-minded.