Frequentis AG ended H1 25 with strong momentum, driven by strong demand across core segments, alongside a significant expansion in its order pipeline that positions the company favorably for sustained growth. The recent strategic contract win in Vietnam's aviation corridor underscores the company's technological leadership and deepening market penetration.

Frequentis AG is a global provider of communication and information systems for safety-critical control centers, founded in 1947 and headquartered in Vienna, Austria. The company’s core products include voice communication systems, information management solutions, and networking technologies, primarily serving air traffic management, public safety, emergency services, and transportation sectors.

Frequentis AG operates in over 23 locations worldwide with over 2,548 full-time employees and has a presence in over 50 countries, the company serves over 550 customers, with 90.0% public authorities, focused on supplying technology-driven solutions worldwide, emphasizing reliability and leadership in mission-critical environments



The company operates in two segments: Air Traffic Management (ATM) (70.0% of H1 25 revenue) and Public Safety & Transport (PTS) (30.0%). In addition, the company is geographically segmented into: Europe (61.0% of H1 25 revenue), North and South America (23.0%), Asia (9.0%), and Australia/Pacific/Africa (7.0%).

Vietnam airspace gets smarter

Frequentis AG has secured a landmark contract to deliver its Advanced Network Management System (A-NMS) to Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh Air Traffic Control Centre, a major aviation hub in Southeast Asia. This solution will significantly elevate safety and efficiency across one of the region’s busiest airspaces, which supports around 134,000 annual flights, by providing real-time monitoring for voice, data, radar and surveillance services. Its advanced dashboards and reporting tools empower technical teams to proactively address issues and optimize air traffic operations.

This strategic win not only reinforces Frequentis AG’s technological leadership in air traffic management but also strengthens its visibility, credibility, and long-term partnerships in the Asia-Pacific market, aligning with its mission to deliver innovative solutions for safer and smarter skies.

Strong growth momentum

Frequentis AG has demonstrated robust performance over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 13.0%, reaching €482.0m in FY24. This growth was driven by strong order intake, expansion in ATM and public safety sectors, and strategic global project wins.

Furthermore, EBITDA registered a CAGR of 4.6%, reaching €39.6m. However, margins declined by 214bp to 8.2%. Over FY 21-24, its gearing improved from 33.1% to 30.5%.



In comparison, Indra Sistemas, S.A., a global peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 12.7% over FY 21-24, reaching €4.9bn in FY 24. EBITDA grew at a CAGR of 20.5% to €475.0m, with margin expansion from 7.9% to 9.7%.

Over H1 25, the company experienced double-digit topline growth, propelled by robust growth in order intake and orders on hand. However, EBITDA margins contracted by 110bp to 2.2%. Looking forward to FY 25, the company aims revenues growth of at least 10.0% y/y and achieve double-digit growth in order intake. In addition, Frequentis AG aims for an operating margin between 6.5% to 7.0%.

Looking ahead, analysts project a revenue CAGR of 13.8% for FY 24-27, reaching €707.9m in FY 27. EBITDA is expected to rise at a CAGR of 12.7%, reaching €77.5m, with a margin of 10.9%. Net income is projected to rise at a CAGR of 20.4%, reaching €38.4m. In comparison, Indra Sistemas' EBITDA is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 15.6%, while net income is projected to increase at a CAGR of 16.4% over FY 24-27.

Robust returns

Frequentis AG’s stock delivered strong returns of 192.2% over the past year. In comparison, Indra Sistemas delivered higher returns of 193.2%.



Frequentis AG is currently trading at P/E of 35.9x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of EUR2.1, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 18.7x and Indra Sistemas (24.4x). The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA of 15.1x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBITDA of EUR59.1m, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 6.8x and that of Indra Sistemas, which is trading at 13.5x.



The stock is monitored by four analysts with just one having a ‘Buy’ rating and three having ‘Hold’ ratings for a target price of €67.5. However, the stock has already reached its target; only a near-term correction in the stock price would create a buy opportunity for investors.



Overall, Frequentis AG has built a track record of robust growth, underpinned by strong order momentum, global project successes and leadership in mission-critical communication systems. Its diversified business mix and expanding presence in key international markets reinforce a positive outlook with significant potential for ongoing revenue and earnings expansion.

However, Frequentis AG faces challenges from the inherent seasonality of its project-based revenue recognition, exposure to global economic conditions, and competitive pressures, impacting project execution, pricing power and margin resilience.