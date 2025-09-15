Jefferies maintains its "buy" recommendation on Fresenius shares, with a target price raised from €50 to €55, after edging up its revenue estimates (by less than 0.5%) and EPS (by less than 1%-2%) for the German healthcare group.



The broker says it remains at the high end of its organic growth forecasts for 2025 at 5%-7% (at 6.4%, compared with a consensus of 6%) "due to the strong performance of Kabi's growth drivers, pipeline execution, and Helios revenues."



Jefferies adds that it expects continued EPS growth for Fresenius, "with short-term headwinds on margins being offset by underlying growth, efficiency, and lower interest rates."