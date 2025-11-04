Fresenius Medical Care shares fell 6% in Frankfurt today, after the dialysis specialist published results reflecting improved profitability, albeit broadly in line with expectations, with the group not raising its annual targets.



The German group posted non-recurring EPS growth of 37% (+42% excluding currency effects) to €1.10 for Q3 2025, with adjusted operating profit up 22% to €574m (+28% at constant exchange rates).



Excluding exceptional items, its operating margin improved by 1.8 point to 11.7%, with revenue of over €4.88bn, up 3% overall and 8% at constant exchange rates (+10% organically).



Fresenius MedCare confirms its forecast for 2025 of "low single-digit" growth in revenue and "high single-digit to mid-double-digit" growth in operating profit excluding exceptional items, at constant exchange rates.