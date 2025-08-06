In its quarterly report, Fresenius announced that it is raising its annual organic revenue growth forecast to between 5% and 7% (from 4% to 6%) and continuing to target EBIT growth at constant exchange rates of between 3% and 7%.



Also at constant exchange rates, the German healthcare group saw its EPS increase by 8% to €0.73 in Q2 2025, with EBIT (operating profit) broadly stable at €654m, representing a margin of 11.7%.



At nearly €5.6bn, its revenue increased by 5% organically, "supported by consistent performance in the core Kabi and Helios businesses, as well as the ongoing execution of #FutureFresenius."