In September 2024, we highlighted the curious double talk of the American manufacturer and distributor of electrical equipment.

See on this subject Atkore Inc.: Double talk, published in September 2024 in these columns of MarketScreener. At the time, that article earned us some vitriolic feedback from shareholders angered by our criticism.

These shareholders have unfortunately suffered another severe capital loss since the article was published, as the group's market capitalization has lost another third of its value in fourteen months.

In reality, Atkore is yet another example of the deep distortions caused by the pandemic, which makes it difficult to extrapolate the results of recent years in an attempt to reach a fair valuation.

In the various attempts to do so, only limited credence could be given to management's lavish promises, so quick was it to offload the shares it received via stock options; the dissonance between its actions and its statements was particularly stark here.

Worse still, on top of this analytical challenge came illegal price-fixing practices, which have now exposed the group to lawsuits from some of its shareholders and an investigation by the US Department of Justice.

In any case, notwithstanding the highly fashionable theme of "electrification" at all costs, the squeeze on margins and activity continued in 2025. Revenue has once again retreated compared with 2024, from $3.2bn to $2.8bn, while operating profit has been cut to a third.

Last year, based on a far more conservative model than management's, MarketScreener analysts were forecasting cash profit - or free cash flow - of $300m to $330m. Bullseye! it came in at $309m in 2025.

Curiously, Atkore has slowed its share buybacks even though its stock has never been this low. Stock-based compensation, on the other hand, has increased significantly despite the deterioration in results.

Perhaps short on ideas, management announced, alongside the publication of the results, that it was considering a sale of the company.