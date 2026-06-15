Friday on Wall Street: A Banner Session Driven by SpaceX IPO and Hopes for Hormuz

Ahead of the overnight announcement of an agreement between the United States and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, American equity indices closed last week with a banner session, dominated primarily by the historic initial public offering (IPO) of SpaceX. During Friday's trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a gain of 0.70% at 51,202, the S&P 500 climbed 0.50% to 7,431, and the Nasdaq-100 rose 0.64% to 29,636.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/15/2026 at 01:10 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Given the magnitude of the SpaceX IPO (+19.2% at $161), the closing figures on Wall Street seem almost incidental, hovering around +0.5% to secure a tenth weekly gain out of the last 11 (+0.65% for the S&P, +0.6% for the Nasdaq Composite). Confidence has surged to such levels that the VIX plunged 9% toward 17.7, ending the week down 20%: clear blue skies just one week ahead of "quadruple witching," which could see the second quarter close with record gains of +15% to +20% depending on the index.



The SpaceX IPO was clearly the marquee event of the day, the week, and indeed the second quarter. This public debut has propelled Elon Musk to the rank of the first trillionaire in history, according to estimates based on the value of his holdings.



Shares of the aerospace group closed at $161.4, representing a market capitalization of just over $2,104bn, bringing the value of Musk's stake in SpaceX to more than $830bn. Including his other assets, most notably Tesla, his total fortune is estimated at approximately $1,110bn.



Shortly after trading commenced, the stock gained roughly 22% to reach nearly $164. Simultaneously, Tesla shares rose 1.8% to $404: the combined value of the two companies now exceeds the GDP of France (expressed in USD, naturally).



This IPO also generated significant capital gains for SpaceX employees and executives holding shares. The operation reportedly created several new billionaires and thousands of millionnaires within the company. Elon Musk crossing the $1,000bn threshold has reignited debates regarding wealth concentration and the influence of major tech entrepreneurs.



SpaceX is now worth more than the entire GDP of Poland: while the classic objection remains that one should not confuse a "flow" with a "stock," a handful of SpaceX shareholders now see their combined wealth exceed the GDP of several countries in Africa or Central America.



Such fortunes can fuel political ambitions, as potential candidates possess the means to purchase a "political destiny" (a legal practice in the United States) on a scale far beyond rivals supported by local activists and limited to just a few $m in PAC funds for their media budgets.



The other major theme of the day was geopolitical: Wall Street showed confidence in the hypothesis, confirmed overnight Sunday, of an agreement between the United States and Iran to end their conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a prospect that allowed oil prices to retreat significantly.