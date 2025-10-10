Friedrich Vorwerk: Germany's underground at the heart of the European energy revolution
Founded in 1962 in Tostedt, Lower Saxony, Friedrich Vorwerk began as a small excavation company. Six decades later, the group has become an integrated champion of energy infrastructure, employing over 2,100 people and operating across the entire value chain: engineering, construction, maintenance and energy conversion. Its business scope now covers four segments: natural gas, electricity, clean hydrogen, along with adjacent opportunities, such as the purification of biogenic and synthetic gases.
The content herein constitutes a general investment recommendation, prepared in accordance with provisions aimed at preventing market abuse by Surperformance, the publisher of MarketScreener. More specifically, this recommendation is based on factual elements and expresses a sincere, complete, and balanced opinion. It relies on internal or external data, considered reliable as of the date of their release. Nevertheless, this information, and the resulting recommendation, may contain inaccuracies, errors, or omissions, for which Surperformance cannot be held responsible. This recommendation, which in no way constitutes investment advice, may not be suitable for all investor profiles. The reader acknowledges and accepts that any investment in a financial instrument involves risks, for which they assume full responsibility, without recourse against Surperformance. Surperformance commits to disclosing any conflict of interest that may affect the objectivity of its recommendations.
Surperformance is Buy on FRIEDRICH VORWERK GROUP SE since 2025-09-18
.
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE is a Germany based Company. The Company provides energy transportation and transformation infrastructure for the gas, electricity and hydrogen markets. The Companyâs activities are divided into four segments: Natural gas, electricity, clean hydrogen and adjacent opportunities. The Natural gas segment provides infrastructure services and product solutions for the transport and conversion of raw and natural gas into treated natural gas. The electricity segment provides infrastructure services to underground transport and conversion of electricity generated from renewable resources. The Clean hydrogen provides product solution and infrastructure services for conversion energy into clean hydrogen. Adjacent opportunities segment provides treatment and purification of biogenic and synthetic gases.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.