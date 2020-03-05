frog Opens Studio in Mexico City, Pushing Design in Latin America Forward

SAN FRANCISCO and MEXICO CITY, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- frog , one of the world’s top design firms, announced today that it has opened a new studio in Mexico City, its first in Latin America. The studio will offer a full array of frog’s end-to-end design services, enabling local and global clients in the region to have access to over 50 years of design expertise.



Known for its boldly innovative, customer-centric designs, frog has been active in Mexico since 2014. Until now, it has been serving Latin American clients through three of its U.S. studios. Its clients consist mainly of large companies, but also select nonprofits and startups.

As Mexico’s corporate landscape matures giving rise to growing numbers of world-class businesses, frog sees tremendous potential to bring its brand of top-tier design to the country and region. frog’s services include growth strategy, brand, product, service and customer experience design across physical and digital touchpoints, design implementation and “org activation” (training and in-house capability building).

“As a door to the rest of Latin America, our presence in Mexico will allow us to better serve existing clients and make our offerings available to a broader, more diverse set of organizations,” said Andrew Zimmerman, President of frog. “With rising interest in high-quality design and a growing appreciation for the value it delivers, frog can play a key role in elevating design in Latin America.”

frog has launched the new studio – the firm’s fourteenth – by hiring the entire team of designers, strategists and technologists from 23 Design, a well-established, full-service design consultancy based in Mexico City.

Since the firm’s founding five years ago, the team from 23 Design has helped create over 200 digital brands, products and services, with a 90% launch rate. Clients have included innovative organizations like Nike, Saba, CréditoReal, BID, Facebook and Gobierno de la Ciudad de México, and game-changing startups like Bitso, Luuna, Albo and Jüsto. 23 Design’s founder and design director, Luis “Lulo” López, will lead the frog Mexico City studio as creative director and general manager.

“When frog first approached us about joining, it was clear we shared the same vision, values and ambitions for our region. With frog, we’ll be better suited to positively influence private and public organizations and improve the way people experience their everyday lives,” said López. “Our entire team is incredibly excited to bring local expertise to a true leader in the design world – one we’ve admired for so long.”

“Our plan is for frog Mexico City to be a global platform for practitioners across Latin America,” Lopez added. “The studio will elevate the practice in the region, unleashing the talent of local designers at a scale never seen before.”

Based on their success in another fast-developing market ‒ India ‒ frog’s leaders knew they wanted to add a new studio because of requests for ongoing work from existing clients, including several based in Latin America and Spain. Late last year, they began a search of Central America and Mexico. Mexico City quickly emerged as the ideal location because of its established design talent and close proximity to U.S. locations.

“Early in our talent search, we met Lulo. The more we talked, the more we realized he and his team were frogs,” said Zimmerman. “It’s a match made in heaven.”

For press inquiries, please contact Austin Rotter at 646-862-6866 or frogdesign@5wpr.com .

For press inquiries in Spanish, please contact Carmen Murillo at +52 1 55 2364 1922 or carmen.murillo@frogdesign.com .

For business inquiries, please visit www.frogdesign.com/contact/new-business .

About frog

frog is a leading global design and innovation firm, and a company of Altran. We transform businesses at scale by creating systems of brand, product and service that deliver distinctly better experiences for consumers, customers, citizens and employees. We partner with clients to anticipate the future, evolve organizations and advance the human experience.

frog has been a pioneering force in design and innovation for the last 50 years. With a client roster spanning from Porsche to Disney, BNY Mellon to the United Nations, frog is known for tackling complex, multi-disciplinary challenges, and driving innovation and growth for both some of the largest global organizations and highest-performing startups.

Media contacts: English Austin Rotter, 5WPR frogdesign@5wpr.com +1 646-862-6866 Spanish Carmen Murillo carmen.murillo@frogdesign.com +52 1 55 2364 1922