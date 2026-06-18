The Evian G7 summit served as a moment of convergence amongst Allies. However, it remains far too early to determine whether this sequence will be a mere footnote or a genuine turning point.

After months of friction between the United States and its Allies, the Evian G7 summit has provided a much-needed reprieve.

Over these three days, the French presidency worked diligently to showcase G7 unity, framing the summit as one of "convergences."

"Recent months have been marked more by fragmentation, divisions, or disagreements," Emmanuel Macron noted at the summit's conclusion. "This G7 is objectively a success; it has been a moment of unity, high-quality discussion, and real cooperation among the leaders gathered here."

Following the summit, the Elysee highlighted nine declarations adopted unanimously by G7 leaders, covering topics ranging from geopolitical issues and AI to economic imbalances and the fight against the Ebola epidemic.

For Emmanuel Macron, the sequence reached its climax yesterday with the signing of an agreement between the United States and Iran in Versailles. The President of the Republic had invited Donald Trump to dinner for a "more bilateral moment" on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

A Timely Agreement

On the night preceding the G7 opening on Monday, the United States and Iran announced an agreement. This deal is intended to allow for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the start of a 60-day negotiation period on the most complex issues, such as nuclear capabilities.

The agreement arrived at the right moment, as G7 nations have all felt the repercussions of the war in the Middle East in recent months. The conflict has also deeply divided the West. Donald Trump criticized Europeans for their lack of support, while they maintained that the war was not theirs to fight.

Since the start of Donald Trump's second term, tensions have been constant, with points of contention piling up: Ukraine, tariffs, Greenland and more.

The Iran deal allowed Donald Trump to arrive in Evian with a victory at a time when the war had caused his approval ratings to plummet in the US, while dividing the Republican camp. Europeans also sought to bridge the gap by signaling their readiness to participate in a mine-clearing mission in the Strait of Hormuz. Most importantly, the de-escalation of the Middle East conflict cleared the way for other agenda items.

As is his custom, Emmanuel Macron attempted to leverage his personal relationship with Donald Trump to foster convergence within the G7. On Tuesday, he arrived alongside President Zelensky before the meeting dedicated to Ukraine. He was thus able to act as a facilitator, enabling a face-to-face discussion between the American and Ukrainian presidents prior to the formal session.

On Wednesday evening, he hosted Donald Trump at Versailles. The President is never indifferent to such grandeur. "This isn't gold-plated; this is the real thing," Donald Trump remarked on Tuesday, referring to the Sun King's palace.

For Emmanuel Macron, bilateral work with Donald Trump was particularly crucial as the United States holds the G20 presidency this year. Many topics addressed at the G7 will also be on the G20 agenda, and the Evian discussions could lead to breakthroughs in Doral, Florida, this December.

A Brief Respite or a Turning Point?

The Evian G7 was a moment of convergence amongst Allies. However, it is far too early to know if this sequence will be a temporary pause or mark a true shift.

The Ukrainian dossier is the best example of Donald Trump's constant reversals. In February 2025, he lambasted Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, suggesting the latter "did not have the cards." Europeans subsequently convinced Donald Trump not to completely abandon Ukraine.

Then, in August, Donald Trump met Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. The White House occupant again appeared sympathetic to Russian positions. Three days later, European leaders descended on the White House in force to try to shift his stance.

That visit resulted in a significant pivot: in September, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Donald Trump stated that Ukraine could reclaim all its territory and called Russia his buzzword, a "paper tiger."

In Evian, G7 leaders all reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and pledged to "increase the provision of air defense capabilities, additional systems and interceptors, as well as long-range capabilities." In the communique on geopolitical stakes, G7 countries also expressed readiness to increase pressure on Russia: "In this context, we will strengthen our sanctions, including those targeting the oil and gas sectors."

"This is the first time we have seen such convergence at a G7," Emmanuel Macron celebrated. However, Donald Trump could change his mind at any moment and once again favor the Russian side.

Emmanuel Macron, at least, seems to want to believe in this re-engagement by the American president. Yesterday, during his press conference, the French president asserted that he has "always had confidence" in Donald Trump. "I have always spoken plainly to him. When we have disagreements, we acknowledge them. But when he has made a commitment to us, he has always followed through on what he promised."