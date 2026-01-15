As Donald Trump seeks to pin the cost overruns tied to the revamping of the Fed headquarters on Jerome Powell, he himself is facing criticism over his ballroom project at the White House.

In a rare video on Sunday evening, Jerome Powell announced that the Federal Reserve had received a subpoena from the Justice Department to testify before a grand jury, a step that can precede possible indictments.

The US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia is investigating the renovation of the Fed's headquarters and possible perjury by Jerome Powell during his congressional hearing last June.

For several months, the Trump administration has denounced the cost overruns linked to the Fed headquarters' renovation and has tried to place responsibility on its chair. In July, Donald Trump even personally went to tour the worksite alongside Jerome Powell.

However, the affair is also a way to maintain pressure to secure deeper rate cuts - as well as Jerome Powell's resignation - in order to gain greater control over the Fed.

Jerome Powell is officially Fed chair until May, although he is a Fed governor until January 2028. He can therefore choose to remain on the Fed's board for the next two years. And as we explained earlier this week, Donald Trump's strategy appears rather counterproductive.

Putting his own house in order

The irony is that while Donald Trump is closely scrutinizing the renovation of the Fed headquarters, he is less so when it comes to projects that he launches himself.

For example, the US president has had the White House's East Wing demolished to build a vast ballroom. A project whose cost has climbed over the weeks, from $200m to $350m. A bill that, he says, is being covered by private donors.

In Washington, everyone acknowledges that the White House needs a larger room to host major events - notably state dinners. However, Donald Trump's project has drawn sharp criticism. First, because bulldozers simply leveled part of the historic building, and also because the ballroom seems oversized (over 8,000 m2 - versus "just" 5,110 m2 for the White House).

The project is emblematic of the Trump method, both as a real-estate developer and as president of the United States. Demolish to rebuild, dispense with standards and procedures, move fast to keep control.

The ballroom is, in a way, the culmination of a sweeping transformation of the White House, undertaken by Donald Trump since he returned to power a year ago. Amongst changes are the restoration of several rooms including the Oval Office, the paving over of the Rose Garden, and the creation of a portrait gallery (Presidential Walk of Fame).

Each month, the White House is looking more and more like Mar a Lago, Donald Trump's residence in Palm Beach, Florida. A way for the president, who will turn 80 this year, to stamp his mark more deeply, at a moment when the question of legacy is becoming central.