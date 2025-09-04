Frontdoor's Q2 25 results showcased robust revenue growth and significant margin expansion, driven by the successful integration of the 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty acquisition and strong performance in core and adjacent programs. The company also launched a major Labor Day sale through its subsidiary, American Home Shield, boosting customer interest.

Published on 09/04/2025

Frontdoor, Inc. is a leading provider of home warranties in the United States, offering customizable plans that help homeowners protect and maintain their properties from unexpected and costly breakdowns of essential systems and appliances. Operating under the brands American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, and Landmark Home Warranty, the company’s annual subscription plans cover the repair or replacement of key components in approximately 23 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, HVAC systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops.

Optional coverage is available for electronics, pools, spas, and pumps. In addition, Frontdoor’s Streem technology platform leverages augmented reality, computer vision, and machine learning to assist home service professionals in diagnosing issues and completing repairs more efficiently. The company has around 2,120 employees.

Q2 25 robust performance

Frontdoor released its Q2 25 earnings on August 05, 2025, posting revenue of $617m, with a 13.8% y/y growth, driven by fueled primarily by the integration of the 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty acquisition and strong growth in both core and non-warranty (adjacent) programs. EBITDA rose by 29.2% to $186m, with margins expanding from 26.6% to 30.2%. Moreover, net income increased by 20.7% to $111m.

Major sale announcements

Frontdoor, Inc.’s subsidiary, American Home Shield, has launched a major Labor Day sale, offering 50% off its most popular home warranty plans—ShieldGold and ShieldSilver—for a limited time. The ShieldGold plan provides coverage for 28 major systems and appliances, including HVAC, refrigerator, washer, and dryer, protecting homeowners from costly repairs and replacements. ShieldSilver covers 19 key systems such as plumbing, electrical, and HV.AC. Both plans are renewable annually and coverage begins 30 days after sign-up. In addition, ShieldGold members gain access to complimentary video chat support with expert repair technicians. This promotion, targeting both savings and comprehensive protection, has driven higher customer interest.

Optimistic growth outlook

Frontdoor has posted a revenue CAGR of 4.8% over FY 21-24, reaching $1.8bn, driven by strong performance in its renewals segment. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 11.6%, reaching $379m, with margins expanding from 17% to 20.6%. Net income increased with a CAGR of 22.5% to $235m.

Consistent growth in net income led to an increase in FCF over FY 21-24, reaching $139m from $250m, supported by robust improvement in cash inflow from operations, which rose from $185m to $270m. Cash and cash equivalent also rose from $262m to $421m in FY 24.

In comparison, Service Corporation International, a local peer, reported a lower revenue CAGR of 0.4% to $4.2bn in FY 24. However, EBITDA dropped at a CAGR of minus 4.4% to $1.3bn. Net income decreased at a CAGR of 13.6% to $519m in FY 24.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 8.3% over FY 24-27, reaching $2.3bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBITDA CAGR of 8.1% to $560m, with a margin of 24%. Net income is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% to $275m. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 3.8% and a net profit CAGR of 7.2% for Service Corporation.

Robust stock performance

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered returns of approximately 30.3%. In comparison, Service Corporation’s stock remained flat over the same period.

Frontdoor is currently trading at a P/E of 18.5x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $3.4, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 19.6x and that of Service Corporation’s P/E of 20.4x. In terms of EV/EBITDA, the company is currently trading at 9.8x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBITDA of $540.4m, which is same as its 3-year historical average but lower than Service Corporation (12.1x).

Frontdoor is monitored by five analysts, with three having ‘Buy’ ratings, and two having ‘Hold’ ratings, with an average target price of $60.3. However, as the stock has already reached its target price, realistically only a near-term correction in the stock's price could create a buy opportunity for investors.

Overall, Frontdoor's impressive Q2 25 results highlight the company's strategic growth through acquisitions and strong performance in core and adjacent programs. The successful integration of 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty and the launch of a major Labor Day sale have driven customer interest and revenue growth.

However, Frontdoor faces key risks including muted profit growth, intense sector competition, and economic sensitivity. The company must navigate operational challenges, such as risk mispricing and claims inefficiencies, while maintaining technology upgrades and managing reputation to sustain market share and customer loyalty.