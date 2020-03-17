Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ftrack : Review now available for free in response to COVID-19 outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

Remote creative collaboration tool is free for all until 31 May 2020

ftrack, creator of ftrack Review, ftrack Studio, and cineSync, has made its remote review and approval platform, ftrack Review, free of charge until 31 May 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This date may extend as the global situation continues to unfold.

This announcement comes as COVID-19 continues to disrupt established work patterns. The rapid spread of the virus has led to an unprecedented rise in the number of people working remotely. For many, this comes not as a perk but as a mandatory and disruptive response to the pandemic. In the creative industry, enforced remote workflows can confuse established iterative cycles as collaboration takes place at a distance.

ftrack Review’s remote review and approval platform is well-placed to alleviate some of the pressure placed on the creative industry. The software facilitates remote collaboration and teamwork, enabling creatives to critique work via a web browser. Creatives can connect with their collaborators from anywhere, anytime, and maintain streamlined feedback cycles. 

By making ftrack Review free for all, ftrack hopes to encourage business continuity in the creative sector throughout the current unpredictable situation.

Learn more

Fredrik Limsäter, CEO at ftrack, comments: "Given the capability of our tools and in light of ongoing global affairs, we felt it our responsibility to make ftrack Review free of charge until May 31, 2020. There are no obligations to buy once the period is over. We are donating ftrack Review solely in the hope that it will help to ease the burden on creative teams as they react to the changes imposed on us all. We hope that this small gesture eases the burden. In the meantime, our thoughts are with all those impacted by this global crisis.”

ftrack Review is an out-of-the-box remote review and approval tool that enables creative teams to collaborate on, review, and approve media via their desktop or mobile browser. Contextual comments and annotations eliminate confusion and reduce reliance on email threads. ftrack Review accepts many media formats as well as PDFs. Every ftrack Review workspace receives 250 GB of storage.

About ftrack
ftrack is the production tracking and media review platform that teams in the creative industries use to collaborate. ftrack develops ftrack Studio, ftrack Review, and cineSync.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:19pCIMAREX ENERGY : Announces Reduction in 2020 Capital Plans
PR
06:18pFormFactor Provides Business Update for the Fiscal Quarter Ending March 28, 2020
GL
06:17pSUNCORP : Appendix 3Y - Lindsay Tanner
PU
06:17pQUALYS : Cloud Platform Continuity of Service in Response to COVID-19
PU
06:17pTECK RESOURCES : COVID-19 Response Measures
AQ
06:17pTORTOISE : Publishes Closed-End Funds Podcast on Leverage, Coverage and Updated Fitch Ratings
BU
06:15pUAW Presses Auto Makers to Close U.S. Plants Amid Pandemic -- 3rd Update
DJ
06:13pALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : 3Q Profit Rises on Higher Revenue
DJ
06:11pMIMEDX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:10pVirgin Australia to suspend all international flying as coronavirus sinks demand
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
2Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : preparing 'air bridge' to supply Germany through epidemic
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : U.S. factory to stay open as coronavirus lockdown begins - report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group