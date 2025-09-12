The content herein constitutes a general investment recommendation, prepared in accordance with provisions aimed at preventing market abuse by Surperformance, the publisher of MarketScreener. More specifically, this recommendation is based on factual elements and expresses a sincere, complete, and balanced opinion. It relies on internal or external data, considered reliable as of the date of their release. Nevertheless, this information, and the resulting recommendation, may contain inaccuracies, errors, or omissions, for which Surperformance cannot be held responsible. This recommendation, which in no way constitutes investment advice, may not be suitable for all investor profiles. The reader acknowledges and accepts that any investment in a financial instrument involves risks, for which they assume full responsibility, without recourse against Surperformance. Surperformance commits to disclosing any conflict of interest that may affect the objectivity of its recommendations.

Surperformance is Buy on FUJIKURA LTD. since 2025-09-03 .