Fujikura: a model of diversification riding the waves
Founded in 1885, Fujikura has become a key player in strategic sectors ranging from telecommunications to automotive and electronics. With a solid reputation for reliability and innovation, Fujikura is a striking example of Japanese industrial success, combining tradition with cutting-edge technology.
Surperformance is Buy on FUJIKURA LTD. since 2025-09-03
Fujikura Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in business activities such as manufacturing, sales, and services of products across the Information Technology, Electronics, Automotive, Energy, and Real Estate business divisions. The company operates in five business segments. The Information Technology segment provides optical fiber, optical cables, telecommunication components, optical components, optical related equipment, network equipment, and construction work. The Electronics business segment provides printed circuit boards, electronic wires, hard disk components, and various connectors. The Automotive Business segment provides wiring harnesses, electrical components, and other products for automobiles. The Energy Business segment provides power cables, communication cables, aluminum wires, coated wires. The Real Estate business segment leases real estate.