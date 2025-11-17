Inventiva has announced that the bookrunners associated with its previously announced U.S. public offering of 38,961,038 American Depositary Shares (ADS) have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 5,844,155 ADS.

This brings the total number of ADS issued in the offering to 44,805,193, representing estimated net proceeds of approximately $161.2 million. The biopharmaceutical company's ADS are listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Settlement and delivery of these additional ADS are expected to take place on November 18. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the additional ADS on a pro rata basis, consistent with the planned use of net proceeds from the initial offering.