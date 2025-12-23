Funding in the Form of Convertible Bonds for Enogia

Enogia has announced it has secured €2.04 million in funding in the form of two tranches of convertible bonds (OCA), subscribed by funds managed by Vatel Capital, as well as by its longstanding shareholders Alexander Investments and Duna & Cie.

Following this transaction, the expert in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition is continuing discussions with Vatel Direct with a view to potentially arranging an additional tranche of plain bonds with a nominal value of €1 million.



All announced bond tranches will enable Enogia to fully repay its bond debt to the LITA.co platform by the end of 2026, as well as to fund key initiatives in its "Turbo 2028" plan.



"Presented in 2025, the strategic plan 'Turbo 2028' aims for a trajectory of profitable and sustainable growth, targeting revenue of €25 million and an EBITDA margin of 20% by 2028," the company stated.