Further Upside for Société Générale After a Strong 2025

Jefferies is particularly optimistic about Société Générale (+1.87%, at 70.98 euros), maintaining its Buy rating and, more notably, raising its price target from 70 to 96 euros, representing a potential upside of 37.77% compared to Tuesday's closing price.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/14/2026 at 10:00 am EST

According to the American investment bank, Société Générale is entering a new phase. After strengthening its balance sheet, the financial institution will now be able to focus on improving its ROTE, or return on tangible equity. Jefferies forecasts this metric to reach 13.7% by 2028, while the consensus remains much more cautious, with estimates around 11%.



For analysts, 70% of the profit improvement at the bank headquartered in La Défense stems from group-specific factors, rather than simply the economic environment. Growth drivers include the continued rise and profitability of BoursoBank, synergies and growth at Ayvens—the long-term vehicle leasing specialist—and the recovery of the retail network in France. According to Jefferies, all these factors should help reduce the cost-to-income ratio from 64% in 2025 to 56% in 2028.



Moreover, analysts believe the market is underestimating shareholder returns. They expect 14.8 billion euros in dividends and share buybacks between the end of 2025 and 2028.



For Jefferies, the next major catalysts for Société Générale are the publication of annual results on February 5, and, at some point in 2026—either in the second or third quarter—a likely update to the group's medium-term targets.



In 2025, Société Générale's stock posted the best performance on the CAC 40 index, rising 153.02%. The group, which had been trading at a discount compared to its peers, also delivered very strong results throughout the year, with improved profits and profitability.