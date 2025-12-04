Our approach has focused our research on the nuclear value chain, a strategic market booming thanks to energy security imperatives and new investment cycles. Rigorous criteria were applied to isolate only the leaders showing the best Quality (profitability, profitability margin, financial health) and the greatest growth potential (EBITDA margin growth, Revenue, FCF). The result is a selection to hold the three companies that dominate their segment through their specialized divisions in this sector.

The energy management and automation specialist benefits from the rise of digital infrastructures and decarbonization. Schneider Electric maintains a multi-pole approach, with a strong and growing exposure to North America, but also to Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Revenue growth prospects are robust, accelerating from +5.39% in 2025 to reach +7.96% in 2027. This dynamic supports solid, earnings-driven growth prospects for the group.

The fundamentals show operational excellence, illustrated by a remarkable and stable EBITDA margin around 21% on average in 2025-2027. This level is excellent and reflects rigorous operational execution and strong pricing power in its market segment. The stock starts with a PEG of 4.70x in 2025, signaling a quality premium, but the turning point is the dramatic drop of the PEG to only 1.08x in 2026, before rising to 1.56x in 2027. This compression translates into a major acceleration in net profit growth, much faster than revenue growth, thanks to the leverage of the software and services model.

Through its subsidiary AVEVA, Schneider Electric brings its digital know-how and its engineering software solutions, essential to the management and production of energy within nuclear power plants.

In short, it aims to position itself before the full realization of the expected profits in 2026. Schneider Electric stands as a high-quality growth stock, tangible and defensive, forming a solid base for any portfolio betting on the energy transition.

BWX Technologies is a key American champion, supplying nuclear reactors for naval propulsion (submarines and aircraft carriers) and solutions for commercial and medical nuclear energy. Its activity is mainly concentrated in North America, benefiting from defense budgets and rising demand for secure energy sources. BWXT shows a particularly sustained revenue growth trajectory, starting at +16.6% in 2025, then stabilizing around +11% over the next two years.

Fundamentals reflect a niche business model, secured by government contracts. The EBITDA margin remains solidly at 18% on average from 2025-2027. The PEG starts at 3.6x in 2025, but gradually contracts toward 2x in 2026, then reaches a very affordable level at 1.3x in 2027. This downward trend confirms that the expected earnings growth is sustainable and that its relative valuation is continually improving for patient investors.

The profile is attractive due to its defensiveness and exposure to heavy megatrends. The nuclear sector is less affected by economic cycles. This stock is aimed at portfolios seeking enduring, strategic growth, even if vigilance is needed regarding dependence on government investment cycles.

IMI plc, a British engineering group, is a global player in fluid-control solutions (valves, actuators). The company is well geographically diversified (Europe, Americas, Asia) and serves critical sectors such as automation, energy, and air conditioning. While its revenue growth is more modest (+2.69% in 2025, then around +3.7%), operational efficiency remains flawless.

The excellence of its management is evidenced by a very high and stable EBITDA margin at 24% on average over the period, a level that places it at the top of its industrial segment and confirms substantial pricing power. This is the most surprising stock in our selection: its PEG is only 0.90x in 2025, a level that signals undervaluation of its current earnings growth. It climbs back to 1.50x in 2026 and 2.12x in 2027.

Through its divisions, notably IMI Precision Engineering Ltd. or IMI Critical Engineering, IMI contributes to the nuclear supply chain by providing essential fluid-control solutions (valves and actuators).

IMI embodies the value-growth profile par excellence. The purchase implies immediate depreciation of growth (PEG < 1x) before the market revalues. The challenge is to capitalize on the quality of execution and the company's record profitability, while accepting that the price will gradually align with the reality of profits.