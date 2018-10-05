gMed® Announces Rebrand to Modernizing Medicine® Gastroenterology at ACG 2018 Annual Meeting

gMed®, a Modernizing
Medicine® company, has officially rebranded to Modernizing
Medicine Gastroenterology. The Modernizing Medicine team will unveil
the new brand along with the latest additions to the gGastro® Suite, at
the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2018 annual meeting in
Philadelphia, Penn. from October 5-10, 2018.
The new brand identity signifies the company’s continued commitment to
improving gastroenterology practices’ operational workflow, reducing
administrative burden and increasing patient, employee and physician
satisfaction. Modernizing Medicine originally
acquired gMed in September 2015 to increase its presence within the
market and strengthen its product offerings. Since then, the
gastroenterology EMR system and the products and services in the entire
suite have continued to evolve to support gastroenterologists in their
practices, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and hospitals.
“Attendees at ACG will be among the first to experience the new brand
plus the enhancements to the Modernizing Medicine Gastroenterology
technology,” said Dr. Arnold Levy, advisor for Modernizing Medicine
Gastroenterology. “Modernizing Medicine strives to identify
gastroenterologists’ and staffs’ pain points and create technological
solutions to ease their administrative and workflow burdens and to
improve practice efficiencies. This is an exciting chapter for the
organization and we look forward to what’s ahead as Modernizing Medicine
Gastroenterology embraces its new identity.”
During ACG, Modernizing Medicine Gastroenterology will showcase one of
its latest product enhancements, gGastro® Mobile. Physicians
can use the application to log in, view their schedule, search and view
a patient, and/or see certain patient details, including demographics
and patient summary (medications, allergies, etc.). The application
works with the gGastro® EHR solution and can be accessed virtually
anywhere providers have an internet connection. It will be available for
both iOS and Android smartphones.
gGastro Mobile will complement existing mobile capabilities including:
-
gKiosk™,
an iPad application that streamlines patient check-in, checkout and
discharge in the office or ambulatory surgery center (ASC).
-
gPortal™,
an online patient engagement tool that patients can use in their home,
at work or elsewhere.
-
gReminder™, a patient reminder system for patients to confirm
appointments.
The gGastro Suite also includes gGastro® EHR, gPM™
practice management system, Revenue Cycle Management, gInsights™
analytics platform, gGastro® ERW and more.
To see how these solutions can benefit gastroenterology practices, ASCs
and hospitals, visit Modernizing Medicine Gastroenterology at booth #500
during ACG from Sunday, October 7 to Tuesday, October 9 at the
Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Penn.
About Modernizing Medicine® Gastroenterology
Modernizing Medicine Gastroenterology, formerly gMed®, a
Modernizing Medicine® company, provides the gastroenterology
industry with an integrated health IT platform for private practices,
ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals. Data-driven products and
services include an EHR system, endoscopy report writer, practice
management solution, patient engagement portal, value-based care
solution, data analytics and revenue cycle management services. For more
information, please visit www.modmed.com/gastroenterology.
gMed Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Modernizing Medicine
Gastroenterology, Inc. For more information, please visit www.gmed.ca
or call 604-260-5504.
About Modernizing Medicine
Modernizing Medicine® and its affiliated companies empower
physicians with suites of mobile, specialty-specific solutions that
transform how healthcare information is created, consumed and utilized
to increase practice efficiency and improve patient outcomes. Built for
value-based healthcare, Modernizing Medicine’s data-driven, touch- and
cloud-based products and services are programmed by a team that includes
practicing physicians to meet the unique needs of dermatology,
gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain
management, plastic surgery and urology practices, as well as ambulatory
surgery centers. For more information, please visit www.modmed.com.
