On the recommendation of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee, and given the current size and organization of the company, the Board has decided not to replace Gabrielle Gauthey as a director.

As of January 1, 2026, the Board will thus be composed of five directors and two observers. Among its members, 60% are independent directors, 60% have international backgrounds, and 40% are women.

Following Gabrielle Gauthey's departure, the Board of Directors has decided to appoint Michael Dadoun as a new member of the Audit Committee and Christine Hedouis as a new member of Claranova's CSR Committee.