Gabrielle Gauthey Steps Down from Claranova's Board of Directors

Software publisher Claranova has announced that its Board of Directors has acknowledged the resignation of Gabrielle Gauthey from her position as director, effective December 31, 2025, due to personal reasons.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/06/2026 at 01:29 am EST

On the recommendation of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee, and given the current size and organization of the company, the Board has decided not to replace Gabrielle Gauthey as a director.



As of January 1, 2026, the Board will thus be composed of five directors and two observers. Among its members, 60% are independent directors, 60% have international backgrounds, and 40% are women.



Following Gabrielle Gauthey's departure, the Board of Directors has decided to appoint Michael Dadoun as a new member of the Audit Committee and Christine Hedouis as a new member of Claranova's CSR Committee.