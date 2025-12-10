On Tuesday GameStop reported Q3 results that fell short of expectations, underscoring its persistent difficulties in a rapidly changing video game market. Revenue reached $821m, versus $987.3m expected by analysts, according to LSEG data. In response, the stock is down nearly 3% when the market opened on Wednesday.

Once a dominant force in physical game retail, GameStop is struggling to execute its digital transition. Despite efforts to build out its online platform, offer downloadable content, and release exclusive editions in partnership with publishers, these initiatives have not offset the structural decline in physical sales. Over the period, revenue from consoles, accessories and new or pre-owned games fell by about 12%.

Amid the rise of subscription services and cloud gaming promoted by Microsoft and Sony, and growing competition from Amazon, GameStop is seeing its market share erode. Marked by sharp volatility since the 2021 "meme stocks" episode, the company still faces major transformation challenges and has yet to find a viable model to adapt to new consumer habits.