gamigo AG: successfully places a tap issue of its listed bond, increasing the outstanding amount by EUR 8 million to EUR 50 million

Hamburg, 18 June 2019 - gamigo AG ("gamigo", bond ISIN: SE0011614445), one of the leading publishers of online games in North America and Europe, has placed a tap issue of EUR 8 million of its senior secured floating rate callable bonds listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. The net proceeds from the tap issue are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, including investments and acquisitions for further growth. Following the tap issue, the bond has a total outstanding volume of EUR 50 million and a coupon of 3 months EURIBOR (with a zero floor) plus 7.75 % per annum. The maturity date is 11 October 2022.



The tap issue was placed over par at a price of 101.00 % of the nominal amount. The settlement is expected to take place on 1 July 2019. The new bonds will be listed under the same ISIN, SE0011614445, on the regulated market of the NASDAQ Stockholm and co-listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. Pareto Securities, Stockholm acted as sole book runner for the tap issue. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Paul Echt, CFO of gamigo AG: 'We are very pleased about the tap issue of the bond with a total volume of EUR 50 million. The tap issue was oversubscribed like the bond issue in March 2019. This shows how attractive the company is for investors and it underpins the track record of the recent years. With the additional funds in combination with our positive operating cash flow and the free liquidity from the last tap issue in March this year, we can continue to pursue our dynamic, strongly M&A-driven growth path.'



About gamigo

Since its foundation in 2000, gamigo has become one of the leading publishers of free-to-play online and mobile games in Europe and North America. In total the gamigo group employs more than 350 employees at its headquarter in Hamburg and branches in Berlin, Münster, Darmstadt, Cologne (Germany), Warsaw (Poland), Istanbul (Turkey), Chicago, Austin, Redwood City, Bellevue (USA), Toronto (Canada) and Seoul (Korea). The company's core portfolio includes successful gaming titles such as Rift, Trove, ArcheAge, Defiance, Aura Kingdom and Fiesta Online. gamigo grows organically as well as through acquisitions and has made over 20 acquisitions since 2013, including games, media and technology companies as well as individual game assets.



Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by the management of gamigo or its affiliated companies. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of gamigo and its affiliated companies and the estimates given here. Neither gamigo nor its affiliated companies assume any liability to update these forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.



