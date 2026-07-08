Gaming Corps expands its partnership with Entain and steps up its international expansion

The game developer is strengthening its presence across several regulated markets, with a particular focus on Canada and new rollouts in Europe and New Zealand.

Gaming Corps has announced an extension of its partnership with Entain, one of the world's leading sports betting and iGaming (online gambling) groups. The agreement covers more markets, including Canada, as well as a larger number of the group's brands, thereby broadening the international distribution of Gaming Corps' games.



Following an initial launch with BetMGM in Ontario in December 2025, then with Entain's brands in the region in March 2026, the two companies are preparing to enter Alberta's regulated market in July. Launches are also being prepared in Portugal, Spain and New Zealand.



Juha Kauppinen, Gaming Corps' chief executive officer, says the extension reflects the 'trust', 'quality' and 'commercial value' built between the two partners. For his part, Obdulio Bacarese, Entain's Global Gaming Director, points to the flexibility of Gaming Corps' content and its ability to adapt to business priorities and local specificities.



'While the financial contribution is likely to be limited given Gaming Corps' modest size, this expanded agreement strengthens Entain's online casino content portfolio and supports its development strategy in regulated markets,' Savitri Kakkar, the analyst covering the company at AlphaValue, said in an initial reaction.

'Overall, we believe this announcement is supportive of Entain's long-term growth strategy in iGaming (online gambling),' the expert adds.



Shortly before 1 p.m., Gaming Corps shares were down nearly 6% in Stockholm.





