On Thursday evening, the Gap clothing chain reported EPS of $0.57 for Q2 (ended early August), up 6% y-o-y, with an operating margin of 7.8%. NB: pmt -0.4%.
The group's gross margin declined 1.4 point to 41.2%, with sluggish sales of $3.7bn. Comparable sales rose 1%, thanks to online sales (+3%), which offset a 1% decline in store sales.
With comparable sales growth for the sixth consecutive quarter, fueled by our three main brands Old Navy, Gap, and Banana Republic, it is clear that our strategy is working, management said.
For the current fiscal year, Gap anticipates an operating margin of 6.7% to 7% (including a net 100bp-110bp impact of customs duties), as well as sales growth of 1% to 2%.
Gap: Q2 EPS up 6%
Published on 08/29/2025 at 04:21 am EDT
