On Wednesday,Garmin raised its annual adjusted EPS forecast to $8.15, from $8, buoyed by strong quarterly results and the launch of new products. However, this announcement was not enough to reassure investors: the stock fell 10% during trading, penalized by a decline in revenues in the outdoor and automotive segments, as well as a sharp increase in operating expenses.

Q3 adjusted EPS was $1.99, slightly above market expectations ($1.96). At the same time, operating costs rose 15% to $590m, mainly due to higher payroll expenses. This increase affected research and development budgets as well as sales and administrative expenses.

The outdoor division's revenues declined by 5%, affected by weaker demand for adventure watches. The automotive OEM segment also recorded a 2% decline, with some programs coming to an end. Despite these underperformances, Garmin is relying on the diversification of its activities in the sports, aviation and marine sectors to maintain its growth prospects for the full fiscal year.