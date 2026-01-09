Gay-Lussac Gestion Surpasses 5% Ownership Threshold in Precia

Gay-Lussac Gestion, acting on behalf of funds under its management, reported to the AMF that it had exceeded the 5% ownership threshold in Precia on January 2, following a purchase of shares on the market.

The asset management company specified that it now holds, on behalf of the aforementioned funds, 294,701 Precia shares, representing 5.14% of the capital and 3.40% of the voting rights in this supplier of commercial and industrial weighing instruments.