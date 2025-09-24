GE Aerospace has announced a partnership with Merlin to develop an "autonomy core," a flight assistance platform incorporating artificial intelligence. The goal is to meet the growing demand for reduced crew sizes and unmanned flight capabilities.



Merlin is a privately held US company specializing in autonomous flight and flight assistance technologies for defense and civil applications.



With over 14,000 aircraft equipped with its flight management system, GE Aerospace will be able to integrate Merlin's software solutions. This technology aims to lighten the load on crews, facilitate single-pilot operation (SPO), and prepare aircraft for the next generation.



The first targeted application is the KC-135 Center Console Refresh program, designed to modernize obsolete components in the US Air Force's tanker fleet. Merlin is already working with the Air Force Materiel Command on integrating autonomy features into the KC-135.



GE management said that this cooperation will redefine the capabilities of autonomous flight, while Merlin believes it will strengthen the offering to military and civilian customers while accelerating the group's growth.