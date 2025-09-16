GE Aerospace announces an extended maintenance and services agreement with Silk Way West Airlines to support the modernization of its long-haul cargo fleet. The agreement covers five Boeing 747-8Fs equipped with GEnx-2B engines, six 777Fs powered by GE90-115Bs, and up to four future 777-8Fs equipped with GE9X engines.



The Azerbaijani airline, which transports over 500,000 tons of cargo per year to more than 40 destinations, had already ordered 777-8Fs and 777Fs in 2021 and 2022.



This partnership "supports our sustainable growth strategy and improves our services," commented Onno Pietersma, Silk Way West's chief operating officer. Russell Stokes, president of GE Aerospace Commercial Engines, reports that GE engines "reduce operating costs and environmental footprint."



The GE9X, the exclusive engine for the 777X, is the most powerful and efficient in its class. The GEnx and GE90 families, already widely in service, reinforce GE's position as a key player in large aircraft engines, all certified to operate with sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).