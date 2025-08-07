GE Aerospace announces that Cathay Pacific has ordered GE9X engines to power 14 additional Boeing 777-9 aircraft, bringing the total number of 777-9 aircraft powered by this engine to 35.



The agreement also includes a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) contract for all of the engines.



The GE9X, exclusive to the Boeing 777X family, is the most powerful and fuel-efficient commercial aircraft engine in its class, with a specific fuel consumption 10% lower than the GE90-115B. The aircraft manufacturer says it is compatible with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blends.











