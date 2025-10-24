Hanwha Aerospace announces the signing of an agreement with GE Aerospace for the acquisition of 88 T700 engine kits and 40 F404 engine kits for Korea Aerospace Industries' Surion helicopter and T-50/TA-50/FA-50 Golden Eagle light supersonic jet aircraft. GE will manufacture the main components, while Hanwha will handle assembly and testing.



Rita Flaherty, vice president of GE Aerospace, emphasizes the group's commitment to supporting Korean military aviation programs. Sun Kim, president of Hanwha Aerospace's engine division, believes that this order "strengthens the partnership between the two companies and contributes to the development of Korean defense capabilities."



The T700 and F404 engines, already proven in more than 25,000 and 4,000 units respectively, power many civil and military aircraft around the world, GE Aero points out.



















