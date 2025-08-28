The group has announced an order from the Royal Thai Air Force for four new-generation Saab Gripen E/F fighter aircraft equipped with F414-GE-39E engines.



Thailand is the third country to acquire the Saab Gripen E/F equipped with the F414-GE-39E engine, joining Sweden and Brazil. This purchase also makes Thailand the first country in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to adopt this aircraft.



The F414 engine family has over 1,600 engines delivered and more than 5 million flight hours logged.



The F414-GE-39E provides the power, reliability, and adaptability needed for next-generation combat capability, GE Aerospace said, adding that this agreement is part of a long-standing collaboration between GE Aerospace, Saab, and international air forces around the world.