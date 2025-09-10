GE HealthCare has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire icometrix, a company based in Leuven, Belgium, specializing in AI-powered brain imaging analysis for neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease.



This acquisition is part of the US medical equipment group's precision healthcare strategy, with the aim of strengthening its portfolio of neurological care offerings and quantitative brain MRI analysis.



icometrix's icobrain platform includes icobrain aria, the first FDA-approved computer-assisted detection and diagnosis solution to detect known side effects of amyloid-targeting therapies used to treat Alzheimer's disease.



Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals. Financial details were not disclosed, and GE HealthCare intends to fund this transaction with free cash.