GE HealthCare delivers a pleasant surprise with its second-quarter order intake

GE HealthCare Technologies reported better-than-expected second-quarter results on Wednesday, a release that also featured solid order intake over the period, sending the stock up more than 10% in premarket trading.

The US group, which manufactures healthcare equipment, posted adjusted operating profit (EBIT) of $750m for the three months ended late June, versus $729m a year earlier.



Excluding one-offs, earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.13, compared with $1.06 a year ago, while the consensus forecast was $1.04.



Revenue rose 5.7% to $5.3bn, including 3.5% organic growth, as strength in pharmaceutical diagnostics and medical imaging more than offset weakness in its patient care businesses.



Analysts had been looking for $5.26bn.



Growth expected to accelerate



In an encouraging sign for the months ahead, orders jumped 11.1% organically, lifting its backlog to $23.9bn, with a book-to-bill ratio well above 1, at 1.15.



The Chicago-based group reaffirmed its full-year outlook, still targeting organic sales growth of between 3% and 4% this year, with adjusted EPS of $4.80 to $5 and free cash flow of around $1.6bn.



Following the release, the stock was up 10.2% in premarket trading.



'We think this positive reaction is warranted given the momentum the company is benefiting from, and it is well positioned to accelerate its growth through year-end,' a trader said.