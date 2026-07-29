GE HealthCare delivers a pleasant surprise with its second-quarter order intake
GE HealthCare Technologies reported better-than-expected second-quarter results on Wednesday, a release that also featured solid order intake over the period, sending the stock up more than 10% in premarket trading.
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is a healthcare solutions provider, innovating medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and integrated, cloud-first artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled solutions, services and data analytics. Its business segments include Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions (AVS), Patient Care Solutions (PCS), and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (PDx). Its Imaging segment offers a portfolio of scanning devices, clinical applications, service capabilities, and digital solutions. Its AVS segment offers ultrasound, image guided therapies, and interventional solutions with a portfolio that spans the continuum of care, including screening, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of certain diseases. Its PCS segment consists of patient monitoring, anesthesia delivery and respiratory care, diagnostic cardiology, maternal infant care, and consumables and services. Its PDx segment develops and produces two types of imaging agents: contrast media and radiopharmaceuticals.
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