GE HealthCare reported adjusted net income of $490m for Q3 2025, down 6% year-on-year but slightly above expectations ($470m), while reported net income was $446m, compared with $470m a year earlier, a decline of 5%. NB: pmt +0.8%.



Diluted EPS was $0.98, down $0.05 from last year, while adjusted EPS was $1.07, down $0.06 from $1.14 in Q3 2024.



Revenue for the quarter reached $5.1bn (in line with consensus), up 6% on a reported basis and 4% on a constant currency and scope basis, driven by EMEA and the US. Order intake grew 6% organically, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.06.



Adjusted EBIT was $761m, down 4% year-on-year, bringing the adjusted EBIT margin to 14.8% compared to 16.3% a year earlier, a decline of 150 basis points. This decline was due to the impact of tariffs, partially offset by favorable volume and price effects.



Free cash flow declined 26% year-on-year to $483m, from $651m last year, in line with operating cash flow of $593m, which was down 20%.



In terms of sectors, Imaging (+5%), Advanced Visualization Solutions (+7%) and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (+20%) posted solid growth, while Patient Care Solutions declined by 6%. The latter saw its EBIT fall 67% year-on-year, with its margin falling to 3.7% from 10.5% a year earlier.



"We saw strong order growth across all segments in the third quarter, driven by demand for our differentiated solutions. We see continued momentum thanks to commercial execution and our increased investments in R&D, which are bringing us into a new wave of innovation," commented CEO Peter Arduini.



In terms of outlook, GE HealthCare has raised the lower end of its 2025 adjusted EPS forecast, now expected to be between $4.51 and $4.63 (compared to a previous range of $4.43 to $4.63), and confirms the other elements of its guidance.



In particular, the company is forecasting organic revenue growth of around 3% for the year, an adjusted EBIT margin of 15.2% to 15.4%, and free cash flow of at least $1.4bn.