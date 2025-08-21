Swedish state-owned electricity company Vattenfall announced on Thursday that it had selected US company GE Vernova and British company Rolls-Royce as finalists in the selection process for the supplier of its future nuclear reactors, thus completing an initial process that involved 75 candidates.



Given the specific conditions of the proposed site on the Värö peninsula, Vattenfall said it considers these two companies, which specialize in small modular reactors (SMRs), to be best positioned to deliver the project on time and at a reasonable cost.



The Värö area, where the Ringhals power plant is already located, is considered the most suitable site for bringing new nuclear capacity back online quickly due to its strong connection to the power grid, local nuclear expertise, and high demand for electricity. However, available space and infrastructure remain limited.



In this context, the simplified designs proposed by GE Vernova and Rolls-Royce, based on experience gained from previous global nuclear projects, meet these constraints, according to the Swedish group. Both also use fuels for which Vattenfall already has established supply chains.



The Swedish group says it is considering either installing five GE Vernova BWRX-300 reactors or three Rolls-Royce SMR units, for a total capacity of around 1,500 MW.



By way of comparison, a 500 MW SMR is equivalent to the capacity of the large-scale reactor at Oskarshamn.



The process to enable the commissioning of new nuclear capacity is continuing, concludes Vattenfall, which points out that this is the first nuclear construction project in Sweden in over 40 years.